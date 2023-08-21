Three Tigers Named AP Preseason All-Americans

The Associated Press put out its preseason All-American lists and three Tigers made the cut.

Sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins was voted to the first-team, while wide receiver Malik Nabers and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo both landed on the second-team.

Perkins is probably LSU’s best player and arguably one of the best defensive players in the entire country. He exploded onto the scene last year with 13 TFLs, 7 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and an interception. Perkins is on numerous national award watchlists such as the Butkus (best linebacker) Walter Camp (player of the year), and the Bednarik (best defensive player).

Nabers will be LSU’s number one playmaker on offense. The rising junior led the SEC in receptions last season (72) and had only the 10th 1,000 yard season in program history. Nabers is on the Bilentikoff (best receiver) and Maxwell (most outstanding player) award watchlists.

Wingo will also be one of the stars of LSU’s 2023 team. After transferring in from Missouri, Wingo earned All-SEC and All-American honors last season. He’s a contender for the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman), and joins Perkins on the Bednarik watchlist.

13 more days till kickoff. We’re almost there, y’all.