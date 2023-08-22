Women’s Hoops to Partake in Cayman Island Classic

School is back in session at LSU and the defending champion Tigers are getting back to work.

Tuesday it was announced that LSU will be competing in the Cayman Island Classic the week of Thanksgiving; the Tigers will face off against Niagara on Friday, November 24 and then Virginia that Saturday. The game against Niagara will tipoff at 12:30 and the tip time for Virginia is set for 4:00. If things work out perfectly you could have an LSU double-header the Saturday after Thanksgiving with women’s hoops at 4:00 and football against Texas A&M at 6:00.

As far as out of conference competition goes, these games are...fine? Niagara went 18-13 last season and made the WNIT, which was the first postseason appearance in program history; Virginia went 15-15 last year and was invited to the WNIT but declined due to not having enough healthy players.

Other teams competing in the Classic include UConn, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Kansas, and Tulane but LSU won’t play any of those squads.

We’re still waiting for the rest of LSU’s 2023-24 schedule to be announced, and that should be coming toward the end of this week. We do know, however, that the Tigers will begin its title defense against Colorado in Las Vegas on November 6 as part of the Hall of Fame series; LSU will also get a rematch with Virginia Tech inside the PMAC on November 30 as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.