Maason Smith Suspended for Florida State

If you were having a good Wednesday the NCAA made sure to ruin it.

The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander reported that redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith is going to be suspended for LSU’s season opening game against Florida State (Sunday September 3, 6:30 P.M.) for receiving an improper benefit.

Yep. Improper benefits. In the era of NIL where players are finally making money off their own name and image, one of LSU’s best players is being suspended for the biggest game on week 1 for...getting an improper benefit. How this happens in this day and age is beyond me.

I don’t know what it is about Florida State, but Smith just can’t catch a break against the Seminoles. Smith tore his ACL on the first defensive series of last year’s game against the Noles and now with less than two weeks to go before the rematch he’s being suspended for something that frankly I didn’t think was possible anymore.

Smith will be eligible to return week two against Grambling.