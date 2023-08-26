LSU announces Will Campbell and Mekhi Wingo will wear No.7 and No.18

LSU announced Saturday that it tabbed OL Will Campbell to wear the No. 7 jersey while Mekhi Wingo will wear the No. 18 jersey.

The No.7 and the No.18 jersey are two of the most coveted jerseys that anyone in LSU’s football program can wear. However, they have to earn it.

Two men that embody what LSU Football is about. They do everything, day in and day out, that is asked of them and push their teammates to be better.



Congratulations, Mekhi and Will! pic.twitter.com/s3qfSwU6Rg — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) August 26, 2023

The No.7 jersey has been a tradition since the early 2010s when Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu wore it back-to-back and has since been given to the most talented player on LSU’s team. However, that rule has changed since head coach Brian Kelly arrived in 2022 as it i now given to the best overall player from Louisiana. Other notable players who have worn the jersey have been Leonard Fournette, D.J. Chark and Grant Delpit.

The No. 18 jersey has been a tradition since Matt Mauck wore the number. Mauck led the Tigers to a national championship in 2003, their first since 1958. The No. 18 jersey signifies the most dedicated player on the team and is considered the de facto team captain.

Wingo will switch from No. 92 to No. 18 effective immediately while Campbell will keep his number but wear a patch signifying he got the No. 7.