LSU RB Josh Williams named to Wuerffel Award Watch List

LSU senior running back Josh Williams has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, the Wuerffel Foundation announced on Thursday.

The Wuerffel Trophy is the premier award for community service in all of college football and one of the most meaningful awards to be given in collegiate athletics. The trophy is named after former Florida quarterback and 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service.

The first recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy was LSU center Rudy Niswanger who won it in 2005

Williams started his career as a walk-on during LSU’s national championship season in 2019 and has since become a key member of LSU’s squad. Last season Williams started six games and led all LSU running backs in rushing yards with 532 along with six touchdowns. He was named the winner of the Percy E. Roberts Offensive Player of the Year Award for LSU following the 2022 season.

Off the field, Williams was excellent in the classroom as he graduated in May with a 3.4 grade point average in marketing and he’s currently pursuing a master’s of business administration. He is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and is involved in many community service activities. Williams was also one of 11 LSU players who traveled to Senegal in May for a study abroad program.

Williams delivered the keynote speech at LSU’s annual “Tribute”, which is the graduation exercise for student-athletes.

Williams enters his final season with the Tigers with 727 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his career. He had a career-high 118 yards against Arkansas in 2022. He also rushed for 106 yards in the win over Florida a year ago.

The Wuerffel Trophy is the sixth of 16 national award watch lists that will be announced over the next two weeks.

Award Date LSU Players on List

Maxwell July 31 QB Jayden Daniels, WR Malik Nabers

Outland Aug. 1 OT Will Campbell, OT Emery Jones, DT Mekhi Wingo

Bronko Nagurski Aug. 1 LB Harold Perkins, DT Mekhi Wingo

Lou Groza Aug. 2 None

Ray Guy Aug. 2 P Jay Bramblett

Wuerffel Aug. 3 RB Josh Williams

