Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers On Maxwell Award Watchlist

August has arrived and with it brings the college football award watchlists.

Over the next two weeks, the 16 national awards will release their watchlists, and while these lists are silly, you’d rather see someone from your team on it than not.

LSU sees two of its own on the Maxwell Award watchlist: quarterback Jayden Daniels, and wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Daniels and Nabers both come into the 2023 football season on the SEC’s preseason first-team all-conference. In Daniels first year in Baton Rouge he threw for 2900 yards and ran for 800. He set the LSU single-season rushing record for a quarterback with his 885 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Nabers led the SEC in receptions (72) and was second in receiving yards (1017). It was only the 10th 1,000 yard receiving season in school history, and Nabers will likely be on the Bilentikoff watchlist when it comes out next week.

The Maxwell Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding player. Joe Burrow is the only player in program history to take home the Maxwell Award.