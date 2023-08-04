Three Tigers on the Outland Trophy Watchlist

The award watchlist train keeps on rolling and three Tigers are on the Outland Award watchlist.

Will Campbell, Emery Jones, and Mekhi Wingo were all put on the Outland Award watchlist. The Outland is awarded annually to the nation’s best interior lineman.

LSU’s in pretty prestigious company for this list. The Tigers are one of only six schools to have at least three players on the list. Michigan has four players, while Georgia, Alabama, Utah, and Ohio State all have three.

Campbell and Jones were dominant from the moment they stepped foot on campus. Campbell did the impossible by starting 13 games at left tackle, while Jones took over right tackle three games into 2022 and never looked back. Both were named freshman All-Americans last season, and both are preseason All-SEC members.

Wingo might have been LSU’s single most impactful transfer not named Jayden Daniels. He was a third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC with 47 tackles, 6 TFLs, and 3 sacks.

Should any of these three win, they’ll be the first Tiger to do so since Glenn Dorsey won it in 2007.