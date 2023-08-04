Jelani Watkins Commits to LSU!

TGIF right folks?

Right as everyone was clocking out for the weekend, LSU got another commit to its 2024 class in the form of Jelani Watkins.

Watkins is a four-star receiver from the Houston area. In the composite rankings he’s No. 176 in the nation and the 26th ranked receiver. 247 has a higher opinion of Watkins though, ranking him 112th overall and 22nd at the position.

As a receiver Watkins is a smaller, quicker build like Chris Hilton or Aaron Anderson. He runs track at Klein Forest and is clocked running the 100 meter dash in 10.32 seconds and the 200 in 20.39. He won the Texas 6A 200 meter dash state championship this past school year. Watkins is also hoping to run track at LSU, telling On3 Sports he hopes to run the 100 and 200 meter.

Watkins had offers from a couple of other SEC schools like Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

With the addition of Watkins, LSU now has 22 commits and entered the top-10 for class rankings. The Tigers have added five commits over the pat two weeks. LSU is currently ranked 9th, sandwiched between Tennessee and Clemson.