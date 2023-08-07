Harold Perkins, Mekhi Wingo on Nagurski Award Watchlist

The Bronco Nagurski Award put out its 2023 watchlist and two of LSU’s best find themselves on it.

Linebacker Harold Perkins and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo were on the list as voted on by the Football Writers Association of America.

Wingo came to LSU via the transfer portal from Missouri and proceeded to be named third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC. Wingo built off a freshman All-SEC selection at CoMo with 47 tackles, six TFLs, and three sacks in his first season at Baton Rouge.

Perkins winning one of these major defensive awards seems like a matter of when, not if. As a freshman Perkins wreaked havoc with deep breath 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception. He was voted a freshman All-American and first-team All-SEC.

Wingo and Perkins both are preseason All-SEC selections heading into the 2023 football season. Should either one of these players win the Nagurski Award, they’ll be the first Tiger to do so since Glenn Dorsey won it in 2007.