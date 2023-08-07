Preseason Coaches Poll: LSU Checks in at No. 5

You know the season is almost here when the first coaches poll drops. The 2023 edition sees Georgia still on top with No. 2, Michigan just behind them.

The new poll then leads to another SEC power in Alabama at No. 3 and Ohio State check in at No. 4.

Rounding out the top 5 are the LSU Tigers, who many in the coaching world are bullish of.

A couple notes here, Only three teams received first place votes and curiously, Michigan was not one of them as Georgia earned 66, Bama, 4 and Ohio State, 1.

For the Tigers, there is really no qualms here as the ranking is pretty fair given the returning production in key positions, a Heisman hopeful in Jayden Daniels and a wrecking ball defender in Harold Perkins.

What are your thoughts on the latest poll?

Preseason Coaches Poll