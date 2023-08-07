NFLSU: Jefferson, Burrow Voted Top-10 in 2023 NFL Top 100

NFL Network put out its annual Top 100 players of 2023 and once again LSU was well represented on this year’s list.

Justin Jefferson was voted the second best player in the entire NFL behind only Patrick Mahomes; Joe Burrow was voted sixth overall, and the second ranked QB behind Mahomes; Ja’Marr Chase dropped from 24th to 39th, and we can blame that on a hip injury that caused him to miss five weeks last season.

The NFL’s Top 100 is a list voted on by the players and for LSU to have two players inside the top-10 is really cool. Add in the fact that Jefferson, Burrow, and Chase are the collective face of that 2019 national championship team, that only enhances that team’s legacy.

Jefferson’s 2022 season was one for the history books. He led the NFL in catches (128) and yards (1,809) and won the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award.

JJets ✈️ | The Best Receiver in Football pic.twitter.com/KQx45AZZlC — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 8, 2023

Burrow enjoyed another strong season, throwing for 4,475 yards and a career-best 35 touchdowns. Burrow finished fourth in the MVP voting last season.

"You can talk stuff to Joe all day. He'll laugh it off, give you the smirk, and then dime you up."@JoeyB has entered the top 10 of the countdown



Stream the entire #NFLTop100 countdown on NFL+ https://t.co/YUCK1vhogf pic.twitter.com/ZO0WBG1YgW — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2023

Despite missing five games, Chase “only” caught a career-best 87 passes for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. He was voted to his second consecutive Pro Bowl.