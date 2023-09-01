Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Florida State

The LSU Tigers open the new season in Orlando as they face the Florida State Seminoles.

The Tigers will look to start the season on the right foot as the expectations are high.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Last season we ended with a positive record and we will look to do so once more. (2023 Record, 0-0)

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Jayden Daniels OVER 275.5 Pass + Rush Yards

Here we go, a Heisman hopeful will need to start off hot and what better way to do so than going over in this combined prop. In front of him will be a formidable defensive line, including NFL hopeful Jared Verse, but Daniels has seen success vs FSU last year as he had over 300 combined.

Considering that and adding some seasoning in this new year, Daniels has a very good chance to clear this hurdle. The rushing will be important as he led the team last season in rushing and while he’s poised to do it again, the pause that threat gives opposing defenses will be used to LSU’s advantage.

2 Total TD’s UNDER 6.5

A surprising pick here and as you will see in my prediction, this game will be close and thus we have this number. With it, it is a bit of threading the needle as six TD’s would be 36 points pending PAT’s. This will be similar to last season and while it will be close, that gives me the feeling that this can hit, just barely and if it does we get plus money on it.

Thanks to our friends over at Draft Kings, the odds are +105.

3 Take the FULL GAME UNDER, 56.5 (-110)

Give me a mid 20’s game here as both will have ferocious d-lines to contend with and that is with Maason Smith out for the Tigers. Harold Perkins, Jared Verse headline these sides as both could feast with two good but not (proven) elite offensive lines.

If our score model checks out even a couple more points here gives us a cash with this high of a total. Both teams will be mindful of giving up explosive plays and barring multiple broken coverages, I don’t see how the over hits.

Final score prediction: LSU 27-24 Florida State

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!