A Much Needed Reset: LSU defeats Grambling 72-10

After an embarrassing loss at the hands of Florida State on Sept. 3, LSU rebounded by defeating Grambling by a score of 72-10.

LSU outgained Grambling by 622 yards to 310 and scored its most points since 2018 when the Tigers scored the same number of points in 2018 in a 74-72 seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M 2018.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had a fantastic game throwing the ball as he went 18-for-24 with 269 passing yards and five touchdowns, a career-high. Daniels not only had some pretty deep balls but also was willing to take chances as well.

Wide receiver Brian Thomas was arguably the best receiver tonight for LSU. Thomas had six receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas now has 13 receptions for 220 yards and three touchdowns which are all team-highs. He also has been averaging 16.92 yards per catch.

In his first appearance wearing the purple and gold, LSU running back Logan Diggs ran for 106 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.

LSU scored its first touchdown of the day when Daniels threw the ball to Brian Thomas for a touchdown on the dot in the endzone after a beautifully drawn-up play.

However, Grambling would answer with a seven-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Grambling quarterback Myles Crawley to J.R. Waters.

However, Daniels would connect with Chris Hilton on a 47-yard bomb to Chris Hilton to give the Tigers a 14-7 lead. Hilton finished with two catches for 53 yards with a touchdown.

After LSU held Grambling to a field goal to make it a 14-10 game, Daniels led LSU up the field once again and finished it with a seven-yard shovel pass to Malik Nabers for a touchdown to extend LSU’s lead to 21-10. Nabers finished as the leading receiver in yards with 87 yards on five catches with a touchdown.

On the next drive, Diggs would get 60 yards on seven carries and would score on a three-yard run to give LSU a 28-10 lead. Williams’ 60 rushing yards would account for LSU’s 80 total offensive yards.

Daniels would throw two more touchdowns to Thomas and Kyren Lacy to give LSU a 42-10 lead going into the half.

In the third quarter, LSU backup quarterback Garrett Nusmmeier was installed on LSU’s first drive of the second half and immediately connected with Nabers for a 29-yard pass. After a couple of solid runs from Diggs, Nussmeier finished the drive with a one-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown to make the score 49-10.

On the next two drives, Kaleb Jackson would have two rushing touchdowns of five and three yards. Jackson would finish with 62 yards on 11 carries.

LSU running back Noah Cain would score LSU’s final touchdown with a one-yard run to give LSU a 70-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

Grambling long snapper Abraham Gonzales would snap the ball over the head of the punter Jimmy Iles into the back of the endzone for a safety to account for the final margin.