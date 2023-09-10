Tigers Stay At No. 14 in AP Poll

After a ho hum 62-point win over Grambling, LSU kept its No. 14 ranking in this week’s AP Poll.

Texas was the big winner in this week’s poll jumping up seven spots after beating Alabama. The Tide tumbled seven spots from 3 to 10. Texas A&M fell out of the top 25 after losing to Miami, while the Canes jumped into the poll. Elsewhere, Colorado and the Fightin’ Deions are all the way up to 18, their highest ranking since 2016.

This week’s AP Poll is as follows: