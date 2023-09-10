 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tigers Stay At No. 14 in AP Poll

Holding steady

By Zach Junda
/ new
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

After a ho hum 62-point win over Grambling, LSU kept its No. 14 ranking in this week’s AP Poll.

Texas was the big winner in this week’s poll jumping up seven spots after beating Alabama. The Tide tumbled seven spots from 3 to 10. Texas A&M fell out of the top 25 after losing to Miami, while the Canes jumped into the poll. Elsewhere, Colorado and the Fightin’ Deions are all the way up to 18, their highest ranking since 2016.

This week’s AP Poll is as follows:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Florida State
  4. Texas
  5. USC
  6. Ohio State
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. Tennessee
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oregon State
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Colorado
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Duke
  22. Miami
  23. Washington State
  24. UCLA
  25. Iowa

Loading comments...