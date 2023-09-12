LSU-Arkansas to Kickoff at 6:00 P.M.

TV times and networks for week 4 were announced Monday and the LSU home game against Arkansas will officially be a night game.

LSU and Arkansas will kickoff at 6:00 P.M., next Saturday and the game will be carried by ESPN. CBS will be in Tuscaloosa for Ole Miss-Alabama, and LSU has the great fortune of avoiding the dreaded 11 A.M. kick; that quote/unquote honor goes to Auburn-Texas A&M and Kentucky-Vandy.

LSU, however, cannot avoid every early morning kickoff as the Tigers will have to wake up bright and early to take on Mississippi State this Saturday (11 A.M., ESPN).

The rest of the week 4 slate across the SEC is below:

11 a.m. CT – Auburn at Texas A&M, ESPN

11 a.m. CT – Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SEC Network

2:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Alabama, CBS

3 p.m. CT – UTSA at Tennessee, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Arkansas at LSU, ESPN

6 p.m. CT – Charlotte at Florida, ESPN+/SEC Network+

6:30 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at South Carolina, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – UAB at Georgia, ESPN2

6:30 p.m. CT – Memphis vs. Missouri (in St. Louis, Mo.), ESPNU