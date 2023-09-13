NFLSU Week 1 Recap

The NFL season is here! While there are of course plenty of LSU Tigers in the league, a lot of them did not get off to great starts... much like the current Tigers football team. But nevertheless we will take note of how everyone did and update the casual fans on the guys who are on new teams now.

Reminder that the NFLSU Score is only calculated based on how LSU players contributed in that game. I don’t care that Micah Baskerville is on the Bears’ practice squad. He didn’t play so we didn’t have a reason to watch.

Lions 21 at Chiefs 20

While the entire country loved watching Dan Campbell’s squad upset the defending Super Bowl champions, it was a bummer the Lions no longer feature any Tigers on the roster. On the Chiefs side Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran six times for 22 yards and caught one pass for seven yards. While he probably won’t unseat Pacheco as the starting RB it would be nice to see him incorporated into the passing game considering how putrid the Chiefs WR corps looked.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Panthers 10 at Falcons 24

Terrace Marshall Jr caught two passes for 23 yards and Donte Jackson had one tacke. DJ Chark is now a Panther but did not play due to injury.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Texans 9 at Ravens 25

Patrick Queen had a great game with 11 tackles and a huge sack on 4th and 1 to end Houston’s opening drive. Odell Beckham Jr played in a game for the first time since Super Bowl LVI and caught two passes for 37 yards. One of those catches was against Derek Stingley Jr, who wasn’t targeted very often. He had three tackles as well.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Bengals 3 at Browns 24

The good news for Joe Burrow is that he is now a very, very, very rich man. The bad news is that he had a pretty horrid Week 1. Between a combination of missing training camp with a calf injury, a stiff rain making it hard to grip the ball and a Cleveland defense that just has the Bengals’ number, Sunday was a game to forget. Burrow went 14/31 for a career low 82 yards. We love the guy, but that’s one Anthony Jennings ass passing line. Ja’Marr Chase caught five passes for 39 yards and dropped a hilarious postgame quote.

Ja'Marr Chase spoke after the Bengals lost 24-3 to the Browns. pic.twitter.com/QIdxCCzflT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2023

Thankfully for us those elves featured some Tigers. Grant Delpit had a huge game with a team-leading eight tackles, one TFL and a pass breakup. Ethan Pocic played every snap at center for the Browns. Unfortunately those are the last two Tigers left in Cleveland after Jacob Phillips suffered a torn pectoral and Cade York was cut after a rough preseason. Joe and Ja’Marr are gonna need to step up to represent for us in Ohio.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Jaguars 31 at Colts 21

K’Lavon Chaisson played but did not record a statistic. The Colts were one of the handful of teams without a Tiger last season, but they currently have Racey McMath on their practice squad. Be real ones and call him up Colts.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Buccaneers 20 at Vikings 17

There are a lot of question marks around the league one week into the NFL season, but one thing we know for sure is Justin Jefferson is really freaking good. Jets caught nine passes for 150 yards. Somehow he and the Vikings failed to come to terms on a contract extension before the start of the season. There is no reason not to pay that man every available dollar. Need more proof? How about him also laying down the hardest tackle of the day in addition to his dominant receiving performance.

Justin Jefferson confirmed best wide receiver and linebacker in the league



(Watch the hit) pic.twitter.com/ayUbrhuQBa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 10, 2023

Speaking of tacklers Danielle Hunter continues to be a lynchpin of the Vikes defense with seven tackles, one sack and two TFLs. Jay Ward played a few snaps in his first game as a pro while Jaquelin Roy was inactive. Ed Ingram is still the starting RG.

Devin White had 12 tackles for the Bucs. I normally don’t mention guys who transferred from LSU to another school in these recaps but Trey Palmer was a Tiger for three out of four years and is pretty firmly entrenched as Tampa’s No. 3 receiver so we will claim him! After a huge preseason Palmer caught two passes for eight yards and his first career TD.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Titans 15 at Saints 16

Despite being on his fourth team in four years, Arden Key was an absolute game-wrecker for the Titans. The edge rusher had four tackles, 1.5 sacks, and maybe should’ve had one more along with a forced fumble.

Is this pass from Derek Carr a fumble or incompletion #NFL pic.twitter.com/5z3Gt6yPV0 — (@bigcocklockzz) September 10, 2023

As a Saints fan, I must say incomplete pass was the correct call because refs are smart and have never ever made a mistake. Kristian Fulton had two tackles.

Tyrann Mathieu had five tackles. The Saints snagged three interceptions and he somehow didn’t get any of them. I would’ve lost that bet.

Although he didn’t catch any passes, Foster Moreau played 32 snaps for his hometown team just two months after being cleared of cancer and I think that’s just super cool and should be celebrated.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

49ers 30 at Steelers 7

The Steelers were Tiger-less last season but atoned for their sins. Kwon Alexander led the team with nine tackles while Patrick Peterson had two tackles and two pass breakups. Tyrion Davis-Price was a healthy scratch and probably will continue to be unless a 49er RB gets hurt.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Cardinals 16 at Commanders 20

BJ Ojulari made one tackle in his NFL debut. Saahdiq Charles started at left guard and played every snap.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Packers 38 at Bears 20

Both of these teams refuse to put LSU players on their active rosters. Been around for over 100 years and still do dumb shit like that smh.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Raiders 17 at Broncos 16

Lloyd Cushenberry played every snap at center.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Dolphins 36 at Chargers 34

The most exciting game of the day sadly featured very little LSU action. Duke Riley made one tackle and Will Clapp played two snaps. At least it had Blake Ferguson long snapping!

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Eagles 25 at Patriots 20

After an insanely bizarre calendar year of football drama, Kayshon Boutte made his NFL debut Sunday. He did not record a catch on four targets, but came sooooo close to converting a 4th an 11 that would’ve given the Patriots first and goal with a chance to win the game.

Boutte couldn’t get the second foot in. Game over. pic.twitter.com/H3d6aPZaNR — Mr Matthew CFB (@TheMrMatthewCFB) September 10, 2023

After all the drama Boutte still had a really good preseason, so it’ll be interesting to follow his rookie season. Jalen Mills and Davon Godchaux each had one tackle.

Despite being the league’s best team all 2022 the Philadelphia Eagles came up just short in the Super Bowl, as we all know, because they didn’t have an LSU Tiger on the roster. They failed to address that need in the offseason and the same fate will befall them unless they call up Leonard Fournette, Jarvis Landry, Greedy Williams or somebody else out there. Nobody but to blame but yourselves, Birds.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Rams 30 at Seahawks 13

Damien Lewis played every snap at left guard. He had the unenviable task of lining up against Aaron Donald, but Seahawk Twitter seems to say he was pretty solid. Jamal Adams is expected back soon after his season ending injury a year ago.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Cowboys 40 at Giants 0

Damone Clark had five tackles. Obviously the entire New York Football Giants team was so demoralized by Cor’Dale Flott’s hamstring injury that the whole team cratered into nothingness resulting in a 40-0 loss. It’s the simplest explanation.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Bills 16 at Jets 22 (OT)

Al Woods had one tackle for a sack. It was surely the most consequential and discussed sack in this game. Tre’Davious White had three tackles. He did surrender the Jets’ lone offensive touchdown, but can you blame him for not batting a way a ball that was so poorly thrown the receiver had to tip it back to himself?

Reid Ferguson also resumed long snapping duties for the Bills.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

WEEK 2 GAMES TO WATCH

-Vikings at Eagles (Thurs night on Prime): Anytime Justin Jefferson is in prime time you should be watching.

-Ravens at Bengals (Noon on CBS): Can Burrow and Chase bounce back against Patrick Queen and OBJ?

-Saints at Panthers (Monday night on ESPN): Hopefully we see DJ Chark’s Panthers debut as he, Terrace Marshall and Donte Jackson take on Tyrann Mathieu and Foster Moreau.