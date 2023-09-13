LSU baseball releases 2024 schedule

LSU baseball has released its full schedule for the 2024 baseball season where the Tigers will open with a contest with VMI on Friday, February 16 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge.

Similar to last season, half of LSU’s games will be against teams that competed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The starting times will be determined as soon as television schedules and team travel arrangements are finalized.

LSU’s non-conference schedule will be highlighted by the Astros Foundation Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston from March 1-3 where the Tigers will face Texas, UL Lafayette and Texas State.

The Tigers will fly into Houston early, however, as they will square off against Rice at Heckling Park on Feb. 28.

LSU will open up conference play against Mississippi State in Starkville on March 15. LSU’s other SEC road series will be Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Alabama.

LSU will host Florida with its first home SEC series in a rematch of the 2023 College World Series Championship Finals where the Tigers won two out of three games to win the national title. The Tigers defeated the Gators 18-4 in game three to achieve its seventh title.

LSU will also host Vanderbilt, Auburn, Texas A&M and Ole Miss in its home conference slate. All four teams have advanced to the College World Series in the last five seasons with Vanderbilt and Ole Miss winning a title in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

LSU will have its first full-squad practice period on Thursday, October 5.

The Tigers will also play exhibition games at McNeese State in Lake Charles, La. on Sunday, November 5, and versus UL Lafayette in Alex Box Stadium on Sunday, November 12. Both exhibition games are scheduled for noon CT.

If you are an LSU fan who wants season tickets, the deadline for current season ticket holders to submit renewals for the 2024 season is Monday, October 2. Season ticket holders may submit renewals by logging in to their online accounts at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling 225-578-2184 or 225-578-0100 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

Applications are also available now at www.LSUTIX.net for fans to join a request list for new season tickets and parking permits.