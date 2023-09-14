Link Gumbo: Speights is doubtful

Kelly ran through his injury report and two important cogs are listed as doubtful. Mason Taylor will be gametime. Speights sounds like he will be there for moral support.

Kelly on TE Mason Taylor: I think we had him at questionable. I think he's a game-time decision. We need to see him move around. Omar Speights is not as far along, but we're going to bring him. But he's more in the doubtful range. #LSU — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) September 14, 2023

Weeks is going to have to earn his keep. And the defensive line is going to need to be maulers that clog up lanes AND generate pressure. Perkins will have his hands full fitting the run. But again, I believe our offense will carry the day. And it will be out of major necessity.

Which is why it’s nice to have this as an option:

Most targets without a drop this season:



Malik Nabers: 19 pic.twitter.com/p4srozpy17 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 13, 2023

his progression is going to matter immensely over the next 3 weeks:

New: Denver Harris made his #LSU debut in Week 2.



After not traveling to the FSU game, Harris was a starter against Grambling State.



With SEC play beginning, Brian Kelly opened up on the progress being made by the former 5-star and Texas A&M transfer.https://t.co/mchRLGnMJ2 pic.twitter.com/w6W9CcQ76G — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) September 12, 2023

Always take a QB transfer from Ohio State, but maybe take a flyer next time on a DB?

#LSU transfer CB JK Johnson will miss the 2023 season.



Brian Kelly says Johnson underwent successful surgery on his leg following an injury in fall camp.



The former Top 100 prospect started 5 games at Ohio State a year ago.https://t.co/ebELT4M4Ve pic.twitter.com/2tBGl2dr4y — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) September 13, 2023

I still feel calm about this game. Maybe nerves will rise when I wake up Saturday, but I just feel like the offense is going to settle the fan base down with it’s running game and quick pass game.