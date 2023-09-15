LSU Gymnastics Releases 2024 Schedule

Wednesday, LSU gymnastics released their 2024 schedule by updating their page on the team website. It includes rematches with the other 2023 Four on the Floor participants, two more national semifinalists, meetings with members of all five power conferences and a travel-friendly March. All rankings come from the end of the 2023 season.

LSU will kick things off on Saturday, December 16, 2023, with their annual Gymnastics 101 exhibition. LSU opens the 2024 season at home against #13 Ohio State on Friday, January 5. They then travel to the Maverick Center in West Valley City, Utah, for the inaugural ESPN Events Invitational, a podium quad meet. They’ll face #5 UCLA, #3 Utah and back-to-back national champion #1 Oklahoma on January 12. The Tigers will return back home to the Maravich Center to open the SEC season against #6 Kentucky on January 19. They close out the first month of the season at #14 Missouri on January 26.

LSU returns home for a February 2 meet with #17 Arkansas before going back on the road to face #20 Georgia on February 9. LSU is back home February 16 to face #24 Auburn. On February 23, LSU goes to the O Dome to face #2 Florida. They do not leave the state of Louisiana again until April.

That starts with the SEC regular season finale against #10 Alabama on March 1. On March 8, LSU will return to the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge for the second edition of the Purple and Gold Podium Challenge against #24 Auburn, #40 George Washington and #54 Texas Woman’s to be the other competitors. LSU will conclude the regular season in the PMAC against #36 North Carolina on March 15, a team that recently hired former LSU gymnast Sami Durante as their new assistant coach. LSU will conclude the month of March at the SEC Championship meet on Saturday, March 23. It will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, the location at which they won their most recent conference championship in 2019.

This schedule indicates that LSU will not have a home meet the weekend before Mardi Gras, something that has been the bane of anybody connected to the program for years. The only local meets that conflict with currently scheduled baseball games, if you feel this is important, are the Auburn meet (home opener against VMI), Podium Challenge (opener against Xavier) and SEC Championship (middle game against Florida).

Regionals are scheduled for April 3-7 at either Cal, Arkansas, Michigan or Florida. Nationals is set for April 19 and 21 at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth. LSU has not indicated the time or broadcast platform on which the meets will be viewable yet.