Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Mississippi State

The LSU Tigers will look to start conference play on the right foot after a nice win vs Grambling. This time they visit Mississippi State.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Last season we ended with a positive record and we will look to do so once more.

2023 Record, 2-4

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 LSU -5-5 First Half Spread

Here we go, a bit tougher of a week with visiting Starkville and the game being at 11am local. Daniels and company will look to get started hot and keep pace with the scoring of this season.

If that happens expect an aggressive game plan to take the home feel out of the game early and put it to bed. That’s why the pick is first half -5.5 as the full game spread is just a touch too high to trust.

2 Brian Thomas Jr. OVER 52.5 Receiving Yards

A good bet here as we were just two yards off last week (78) and with this a much more measured number, we should hit it and hit it relatively quick. Thomas Jr has been really good and the chemistry with Daniels can only get better.

3 Jayden Daniels OVER 253.5 Passing Yards

Give me a fired up Daniels to hit the over in passing. Good weather and it being an early game makes me think they’ll air it out and get the crowd quiet early. Between Thomas, Nabers, and the tight ends, this team can and should air it out.

I like that bet to hit.

Final score prediction: LSU 34-17 Mississippi State

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!