LSU Climbs to 12 in Week 4 AP Poll

After an impressive 41-14 drubbing of Mississippi State in Starkville, LSU moved up from 14th to 12th in this week’s AP Poll.

Georgia and Michigan lead the way at 1 and 2 respectively, while Texas (3rd) and Florida State (4th) traded places in last week’s poll. USC, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington and Notre Dame are ranked fifth through ninth.

Where it gets interesting is Alabama has dropped out of the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2015 after playing a dreadful game in Tampa against USF. The Tide may have won 17-3, but that game was tied going into the fourth quarter, and Alabama’s now on its third different quarterback. This week’s Ole Miss-Bama game is going to tell us a lot. Part of of me thinks the winner of the LSU-Ole Miss game on September 30 is gonna represent the West in Atlanta this year.

The rest of this week’s AP Poll is as follows.