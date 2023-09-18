LSU-Ole Miss to Kickoff at 5:00

Here’s a take I’ve been mulling over since the weekend: the winner of next Saturday’s LSU-Ole Miss game is going to go on and represent the West in Atlanta.

We’ll know a lot more if my prediction holds true after this weekend once the Rebs head to Tuscaloosa. If Ole Miss wins this Saturday and the LSU game is indeed a pseudo West championship game, we’ll be able to watch it in primetime...ish. The SEC announced today that next week’s LSU-Ole Miss game will kickoff at 5:00 P.M., and be carried by ESPN.

The annual Arkansas-Texas A&M game in Jerryworld will kickoff at 11; CBS picked Georgia at Auburn for its 2:30 game; and Alabama-Miss State will kick late at 8:00 P.M., and also be carried by ESPN.

The SEC’s Week 5’s slate is as follows: