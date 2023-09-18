LSU-Ole Miss to Kickoff at 5:00

Here’s a take I’ve been mulling over since the weekend: the winner of next Saturday’s LSU-Ole Miss game is going to go on and represent the West in Atlanta.
We’ll know a lot more if my prediction holds true after this weekend once the Rebs head to Tuscaloosa. If Ole Miss wins this Saturday and the LSU game is indeed a pseudo West championship game, we’ll be able to watch it in primetime...ish. The SEC announced today that next week’s LSU-Ole Miss game will kickoff at 5:00 P.M., and be carried by ESPN.
The annual Arkansas-Texas A&M game in Jerryworld will kickoff at 11; CBS picked Georgia at Auburn for its 2:30 game; and Alabama-Miss State will kick late at 8:00 P.M., and also be carried by ESPN.
The SEC’s Week 5’s slate is as follows:
- 11 a.m. CT – Florida at Kentucky, ESPN or SEC Network
- 11 a.m. CT – Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas), ESPN or SEC Network
- 2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Auburn, CBS
- 3 p.m. CT – Missouri at Vanderbilt, SEC Network
- 5 p.m. CT – LSU at Ole Miss, ESPN
- 6:30 p.m. CT – South Carolina at Tennessee, SEC Network
- 8 p.m. CT – Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN
