Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers Share SEC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers both had career games Saturday afternoon in Starkville. Both were so great it was hard to decide who had the better day, so the SEC decided to honor both as this week’s conference players of the week.

Daniels completed 30 of 34 passes and set the LSU single game completion percentage record (88.2). He threw two touchdowns—both to Nabers—and ran for a pair of scores as well.

Nabers caught 13 of those 30 completions for 239 yards and two touchdowns. His 13 catches and 239 yards are both tied for the fourth-most in a single game in program history.

5 ➡️ 8 @JayD__5 and @whyguard13 are SEC Co-Offensive Players of the Week pic.twitter.com/u6jCLhtjki — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 18, 2023

The strength of this LSU team is the offense and if the Tigers are going to be playing meaningful football in January, they’ll need more games like these out of 5 and 8. They’ll get their next shot Saturday evening as the Tigers welcome in Arkansas.