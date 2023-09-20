NFLSU Week 2 Recap

Week 2 of the NFL season featured exciting finishes, two overtime games and some surprising 2-0 teams. All we care about though is how former LSU players performed. So let’s break it down game by game.

Vikings 28 at Eagles 34

Justin Jefferson caught 11 passes for 159 yards, a significant improvement from his lackluster showing in Philly exactly one year ago. While he did dominate, he also unfortunately fumbled into the exact worst spot: the corner of the end zone, resulting in the dreaded touchback. He acknowledged his mistake and took clear ownership.

During the game JJ surpassed 5,000 career receiving yards at just 24 years old. If you want an idea how insane that is, check out this stat (unless you’re a Bears fan, then look away).

Justin Jefferson is just 24 years old and now has more career receiving yards than any Chicago Bears receiver in the team's history. All 100+ years of it. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 15, 2023

Danielle Hunter also had a monster game with THREE sacks to go along with eight total tackles. Ed Ingram started an even recorded a tackle on one of Minnesota’s whopping four turnovers. Jefferson alone makes this team must-watch, but when Hunter has a game like this, we’re in for a banger.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Raiders 10 at Bills 38

Tre White had three tackles. Reid Ferguson long snapped.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Ravens 27 at Bengals 24

While not as moribund as Week 1, Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense still don’t look right. Burrow rebounded in the second half to finish with a respectable statline, going 27/41 for 222 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT. Ja’Marr Chase was held to five catches for 31 yards. Patrick Queen had eight tackles.

Burrow said after the game he reaggravated his calf injury, though we don’t yet know the extent. The Bengals have until Monday night to get him right or put him on the shelf before they make it worse.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Chiefs 17 at Jaguars 9

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had one rush for no yards, but caught two passes for 17 yards. He was questionable with an illness leading up to the game, so he maybe wasn’t feeling right. K’Lavon Chaisson, who I can’t believe is still in Jacksonville, had two tackles, with one going for a sack!

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Chargers 24 at Titans 27 (OT)

Arden Key came back down to Earth after his monster Week 1, only registering one QB hit. Kristian Fulton was out with a hamstring injury. Will Clapp played one (1) snap.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Packers 24 at Falcons 25

Be better, you two!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Seahawks 37 at Lions 31 (OT)

Damien Lewis played every snap. Sounds like Jamal Adams could make his return next week.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Colts 31 at Texans 20

Derek Stingley Jr had six tackles, twice as many as Alabama’s Will Anderson!

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Bears 17 at Buccaneers 27

Devin White had two tackles and a pass breakup. Trey Palmer caught one pass for 20 yards.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Giants 31 at Cardinals 28

BJ Ojulari played but did not record a statistic. It’s not like the Cardinals want him helping them win anyway.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

49ers 30 at Rams 23

Once again no Ty Davis-Price. Moving on...

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Jets 10 at Cowboys 30

Al Woods had two tackles and Damone Clark had one. I already have a headache thinking about all the prime time Jets games left.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Commanders 35 at Broncos 33

Lloyd Cushenberry and Saahdiq Charles played every snap. I think it’s hilarious if you commit to this bit and say you watched this wild shootout just because of two offensive linemen. You’re truly an LSU sicko. Sickeaux?

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Dolphins 24 at Patriots 17

Davon Godchaux made three tackles, Jalen Mills made two. Still waiting on Kayshon Boutte’s first catch.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Saints 20 at Panthers 17

Tyrann Mathieu made five tackles. Foster Moreau caught two passes for 20 yards. DJ Chark made his Panthers debut and caught one pass for 15 yards. Donte Jackson made six tackles. Nothing significant but we at least had guys all over!

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Browns 22 at Steelers 26

If the NFL season ended today Grant Delpit would be a First Team All-Pro. After a stellar Week 1, he recorded both an interception and fumble recovery to go along with a team-high six tackles. After losing his rookie season to injury, it’s awesome to see him finally be the player we saw in 2018. This game also featured Ethan Pocic playing every snap at center and Patrick Peterson making two tackles and breaking up a pass.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

WEEK 3 GAMES TO WATCH

-Chargers at Vikings (Noon on FOX): Any time Justin Jefferson plays I’m putting it on here.

-Panthers at Seahawks (3:05 on CBS): Jamal Adams potentially returns from injury against DJ Chark and Terrace Marshall Jr.

-Rams at Bengals (7:15 Monday night on ESPN): Joe and Ja’Marr in prime time. Please don’t let us down.