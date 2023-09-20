Greg Brooks Undergoes Surgery to Remove Brain Tumor

Last week fifth year senior safety Greg Brooks was ruled out for indefinitely for what head coach Brian Kelly called a “medical emergency.” Today Brooks’ family provided some clarity as to what that emergency is.

Brooks successfully had a large brain tumor removed last Friday. The family released a statement on social media.

“Greg Jr. was diagnosed last week with a large brain tumor that required emergency surgery,” the statement read. “Doctors successfully performed the procedure Friday to remove the mass, and we are awaiting biopsy results.

“We are grateful for the work and care of the medical staff helping Greg through these challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many in the Louisiana, Arkansas, and national sports communities. This means the world to us at this difficult time.

“Greg continues to fight and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle. His incredible strength of character gives us confidence, but we also know that he needs our support now more than ever. Please keep Greg and our family in your prayers.”

Brooks was entering his second season with LSU after transferring from Arkansas. A native of Harvey, Brooks has played in 50 career games with 46 starts and was named a team captain this season.

We’re keeping Greg and his family in our prayers.