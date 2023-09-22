Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Arkansas

The LSU Tigers will look to start conference play at home on the right foot after an awesome win vs Mississippi State. This time they host Arkansas.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Last season we ended with a positive record and we will look to do so once more. A perfect week three last time out should bode well here.

2023 Record, 5-4.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 LSU will have a 60%+ Third Down Conversion Rate

Here we go, let’s get exotic, and run with a third down conversion rate. After a quarter of play in the season the Tigers have had a run of 30, 79, 56 percentage completion on third down. So here, we like the over 60% given the large spread and a cleaner and more efficient offense after three weeks.

2 LSU Team Total OVER 36.5

A good bet here as we believe LSU cana nd will score on the Razorbacks. With Daniels in fine form and finally hit that long ball accurately and the receivers and tight ends stepping up, the scoring here should not be an issue.

The Tigers will get some long plays and have the playmakers for a lot of YAC opportunities as the skill players are top notch. Take the team total over.

3 Malik Nabers to catch a TD

Give me a fired up Nabers as he has hit his stride recently and I could see either an early long one to him or him breaking a screen to score early in this one. One way or another I like for nabers to find the end zone at least once on Saturday

I like that bet to hit. (This is our PrizePicks Play, Use Code: PR-FLCK5IA to get a 100% Match.)

Final score prediction: LSU 38-24 Arkansas

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!