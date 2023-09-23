Nailbiter!: LSU sneaks past upset-minded Arkansas 34-31 in final seconds

No. 12 LSU (3-1, 2-0 SEC) defeated Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) when LSU kicker Damian Ramos made a 20-yard field goal with five seconds left in the game to give the Tigers a 34-31 victory in another classic game of this rivalry.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went 20-for-29 for 320 yards with four touchdown passes and one interception in another stellar night from the pocket.

LSU wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas would both have over 100 yards receiving in another outstanding performance from one of the nation’s elite receiving corps. Nabers would have eight catches for 130 yards with two touchdowns while Thomas would have 133 yards with two touchdowns.

Although the game had a slow start with three field goals, the fireworks started to go off in the final minute of the first half.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson would connect with Tyrone Broden for a 19-yard touchdown that was initially ruled as an incomplete pass before being overturned by the officials to give the Razorbacks a 13-3 lead with 48 seconds left to go in the half.

However, the Tigers would strike back with vengeance as Daniels would find Thomas in stride for a 47-yard touchdown pass to slim Arkansas’ lead to 13-10 going into the half.

On the first drive of the second half, Daniels had a free play due to the offsides penalty and connected with Thomas on an underthrown pass and slipped by a couple of Razorback defenders for a 49-yard touchdown pass to make the score 17-16.

After LSU forced Arkansas to kick another field goal, Daniels connected with Nabers on an eight-yard pass for Nabers’ first touchdown catch of the night to extend LSU’s lead to 24-16.

However, on the next drive, Arkansas would respond with desperation as Jefferson would find freshman tight end Luke Hasz on a 59-yard touchdown pass. Hasz broke free from coverage when LSU cornerback Zy Alexander tried to close in on Jefferson. Arkansas would tie the game when Jefferson found Hasz again for the two-point conversion the following play to make the score 24-24 going into the fourth quarter.

LSU would take the lead once again when Daniel fired a beautiful ball to Nabers at the corner of the endzone for a 20-yard touchdown pass to make the score 31-24 with 9:43 left in the game.

However, the Razorbacks would refuse to lie down on the canvas. Jefferson would find Hasz wide open once again on another broken coverage play during a scramble situation. Hasz would finish with six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

However, LSU would have a calculating nine-play, 72-yard drive that wasted five minutes of game-time allowing Ramos to nail the 20-yard field goal to put the Tiger ahead with just five seconds left to play.

Arkansas would try a desperation heave from their 24-yard line with four seconds left to go in the game but it would be e by Alexander 19 yards short of the goal line to seal the victory for LSU.

Jefferson would finish with 289 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and completed 21 of his 31 passes.

LSU outgained Arkansas 509 to 426 on total offensive yards and won the turnover battle two to one.

LSU will travel to Oxford, Miss. take on longtime SEC rival Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. CT.