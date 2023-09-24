Tigers Drop One Spot in Week 5 AP Poll

After surviving a 34-31 scare from Arkansas, LSU dropped one spot in this week’s AP Poll from 12 to 13 but hey: a win is a win.

Ole Miss, LSU’s opponent this Saturday (5:00 P.M., ESPN) dropped five spots from 15 to 20 after losing 24-10 to Alabama. Speaking of the Tide, Bama and LSU flip flopped in this week’s poll.

Georgia-Michigan-Texas was once again 1st, 2nd, and 3rd this week, but Ohio State has now jumped up to 4th after beating Notre Dame in South Bend.

This week’s AP Poll is as follows: