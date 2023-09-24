 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tigers Drop One Spot in Week 5 AP Poll

Ugly wins count all the same tho

By Zach Junda
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Arkansas at LSU Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After surviving a 34-31 scare from Arkansas, LSU dropped one spot in this week’s AP Poll from 12 to 13 but hey: a win is a win.

Ole Miss, LSU’s opponent this Saturday (5:00 P.M., ESPN) dropped five spots from 15 to 20 after losing 24-10 to Alabama. Speaking of the Tide, Bama and LSU flip flopped in this week’s poll.

Georgia-Michigan-Texas was once again 1st, 2nd, and 3rd this week, but Ohio State has now jumped up to 4th after beating Notre Dame in South Bend.

This week’s AP Poll is as follows:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Texas
  4. Ohio State
  5. Florida State
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. USC
  9. Oregon
  10. Utah
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Alabama
  13. LSU
  14. Oklahoma
  15. North Carolina
  16. Washington State
  17. Duke
  18. Miami
  19. Oregon State
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Tennessee
  22. Florida
  23. Missouri
  24. Kansas
  25. Fresno State

