Winners and Losers: Arkansas

Turns out playing Arkansas is gonna suck no matter what time of year it’s played.

LSU and Arkansas played another classic LSU-Arkansas game. It was frustrating, maddening, and really dumb at times and, of course, ended up being a one-score game. It’s the 14th time since 2002 this game has been decided by seven points or less. But The Boot is staying in Baton Rouge and that’s all that matters.

Winner: Damian Ramos

Pretty simple: he kicked the game winning field goal. In a world of #collegekickers making a game winning kick isn’t anything to hand waive. Ramos may not have Cade York’s leg, but he’s been money.

Winner: Jayden Daniels’ Bounce Back

It’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish and Daniels was awesome when it mattered most. Daniels started 8-15 with a pick, but closed hitting 20 of 29 for 320 yards and four touchdowns.

Winner: Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

LSU’s got the best offense in the SEC when these two are on and they were firing on all cylinders Saturday. The duo combined for 13 grabs, 283 yards, and 4 touchdowns. I’ll take more of that please and thanks.

Loser: Secondary

On the one hand, KJ Jefferson is the best quarterback in the SEC not named Jayden Daniels. But there were a ton of coverage busts and the talent just doesn’t seem like it’s there. The DBs are who they are at this point, and LSU’s gonna be in a lot more games like Saturday the rest of this fall. Thankfully they should have the offense to be on the right side of these shootouts.

Winner: Dashawn Womack

A great way to help out an iffy secondary is a good pass rush and Womack, despite only getting five snaps, flashed. Final line on Womack: five snaps, three pressures, two tackles, a sack, and a QB hit. Play 16.

Loser: Clock Management

It wasn’t 2009 Ole Miss bad, but uhh Brian Kelly almost blew that? Arkansas shouldn’t have gotten the ball back after Ramos kicked that field goal—especially without having any timeouts—and yet KJ Jefferson got one last heave. I dunno.