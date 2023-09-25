Jayden Daniels Named SEC Co-Player of the Week

For the second week in a row, Jayden Daniels efforts on Saturdays were recognized by the SEC’s league office.

Daniels once again shared the SEC offensive player of the week honors after his four-touchdown effort against Arkansas. Last week, Daniels shared the award with Malik Nabers, this week he’ll share it with South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Daniels didn’t get off to the greatest start Saturday night, but he bounced back in a big way. Daniels ended the game completing 20 of his final 29 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. LSU needed every single ounce of that Daniels effort as the Tigers barely escaped from Arkansas.

Daniels made history Saturday as be became the eighth player in college football history to throw for 10,000 yards and run for 2,000 in a career. He’s also currently leading the SEC in passing touchdowns (12), passing yards (1,296), and total offense (1,439).

Jayden Daniels is the @SEC Offensive Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/lBBbOizTak — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 25, 2023

Rattler had himself a fine day as well, completing 18 of 20 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns. Rattler led Carolina on consecutive touchdown drives spanning 98 and 99 yards respectively. Like LSU, the Gamecocks needed Rattler to have a big game to hold off Mississippi State 37-30.