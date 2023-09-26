NFLSU Week 3 Recap

Week 3 of the NFL season was kind of a weird one, but it at least gave us a handful of NFLSU players finally reaching the end zone! But we have some slogs to get through first.

Giants 12 at 49ers 30

No Cor’Dale Flott, No Ty Davis-Price, no watch.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Colts 22 at Ravens 19 (OT)

Patrick Queen was Baltimore’s leading tackler with 12. Odell Beckham Jr. was unfortunately, like 70 percent of the Ravens roster, out with an injury.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Titans 3 at Browns 27

Kristian Fulton had nine tackles, Arden Key had three and Grant Delpit had two. Ethan Pocic did Center things.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Broncos 20 at Dolphins 70

Duke Riley made two tackles. Lloyd Cushenberry played every snap. Blake Ferguson long snapped for ten extra points, zero field goals and one punt.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Saints 17 at Packers 18

Tyrann Mathieu had three tackles and a PBU. Foster Moreau was out with an injury.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Patriots 15 at Jets 10

Al Woods had two tackles, Davon Godchaux had one. Goddamn all these upcoming Jets prime time games to hell.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Bills 37 at Commanders 3

Tre’Davious White broke up three passes, including one interception. Reid Ferguson long snapped. Saahdiq Charles was there.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Falcons 6 at Lions 20

Nope!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Texans 37 at Jaguars 17

With Derek Stingley Jr. unfortunately back on IR, our only action is K’Lavon Chaisson’s one tackle.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Chargers 28 at Vikings 24

Finally some ACTION! Justin Jefferson did his thing with seven catches for 149 yards and his first TD of the season.

Danielle Hunter continues his great career with four tackles and another sack. Will Clapp once again played exactly one snap. Don’t search what Vikings fans are saying about Ed Ingram.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Panthers 27 at Seahawks 37

We were not given the Jamal Adams return we were promised, but we did get the DJ Chark Show! Four catches for 86 yards and a dazzling TD.

DJ Chark to the HOUSE!!!pic.twitter.com/miSTMBW18w — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) September 24, 2023

Terrace Marshall Jr. also caught five passes for 35 yards, Donte Jackson made three tackles and Deion Jones, who was called up from the practice squad THIS WEEK, snagged his first interception as a Panther. On the Seattle side, Damien Lewis briefly left with a hand injury but did return.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Bears 10 at Chiefs 41

Let’s keep the TD train rolling. Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran 15 times for 55 yards, including his first TD of the year. With that performance he was surely the most famous person who once played in Tiger Stadium at Arrowhead that day.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Cowboys 16 at Cardinals 28

Damone Clark’s nine tackles led Dallas. BJ Ojulari played for Arizona.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Steelers 23 at Raiders 18

Patrick Peterson had five tackles and a very important interception: one that made him the league’s active leader in picks. Pretty remarkable for a cover corner who just not targeted whatsoever for a good couple of years.

Kwon Alexander also had seven tackles for Pittsburgh.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Eagles 25 at Buccaneers 11

Despite being clearly hampered by a hamstring injury, Devin White snagged an interception to go along with seven tackles. Trey Palmer caught one pass for eight yards, if that sort of thing matters to you.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Rams 16 at Bengals 19

While Joe Burrow is still clearly not himself, he did just enough to get the Bengals a huge Monday night win. Burrow went 26/49 for 259 yards with one interception (but it was a perfectly placed ball that Tyler Boyd got outmuscled for) in a game plan built around him hitting short passes. If you want to know more about it, ask Max.

After a curiously quiet first two games, Ja’Marr Chase caught a career high 12 passes for 141 yards. September 2023 will go down as the first month in which Ja’Marr Chase did not catch a regular season touchdown excluding last November when he was injured. Still, it was a gusty performance under difficult circumstances.

Burrow’s calf injury sucks. He shouldn’t have played the first two games and he might not be himself the whole season. But the Bengals defense and run game is good enough to win ugly so that if he can be the Joe Burrow we know in December and January, he’ll still be playing.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

WEEK 4 GAMES TO WATCH

Ravens at Browns (Noon on CBS): Hopefully OBJ returns against his former team to give us four starting Tigers with Queen, Delpit and Pocic.

Vikings at Panthers (Noon on FOX): Sure both teams are 0-3. But both teams also combine to have six or seven starters from LSU, including three wide receivers. This is MUST WATCH!

Bengals at Titans (Noon on FOX): If you’re a Rummel grad you’ll be tuning in for Ja’Marr Chase vs Kristian Fulton, but the rest of us can also enjoy Joe Burrow dodging Arden Key. Actually maybe we don’t want that.