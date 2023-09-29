Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers will look to continue the strong start in SEC play as they visit Oxford and Ole Miss.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Last season we ended with a positive record and we will look to do so once more. A 2-1 record last week as we look to get better this week.

2023 Record, 7-5.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 LSU’s defense will have OVER 3.5 sacks

Here we go, having only hit this once this season it’s a bold proclamation, but we hope Brian Kelly has learned from prior mistakes and finally opens up/eases the defense in to get pressure early.

The pass rush will have to get there as LSU’s secondary is a noted problem so unleashing Maason Smith and Harold Perkins could do wonder to allow little time for the QB to get set. If that happens this number could be around 6/7 and we only need 4 to hit the season high.

2 Game Total First Half UNDER 33.5

A good bet here as we believe LSU can and will score, but are not so sure about Ole Miss doing the same back. With Maason Smith and Harold Perkins picking up steam and conditioning (right positioning helps) we like the under in the first half and this way we do not have to sweat a full game under.

We also get plus value here as the play pays out +100 over at DKSB. Even a pretty high score gives us the under and being over the key number of 28 gives me a good look into why this one should hit.

3 Brian Thomas Jr OVER 70.5 Yards Receiving

Give me a fired up Thomas Jr who only seems to be getting better after every game t get the over on his receiving prop. We saw Ole Miss struggle with Alabama and with a more explosive and disciplined offense here in LSU, Thomas Jr could feast fast and early.

I like this bet to hit. (This is our PrizePicks Play, Use Code: PR-FLCK5IA to get a 100% Match.)

Final score prediction: LSU 34-21 Ole Miss

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!