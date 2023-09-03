The Keys to Victory: Three things LSU must do to defeat Florida State

In the most anticipated game of the weekend, No.5 LSU faces off against No.8 Florida State in a rematch of last year’s game when Florida State defeated LSU 24-23 when the Seminoles blocked the game-tying extra point with zero seconds left on the clock

This is the first time LSU has been in a Week One Top 10 matchup since 2011 when LSU faced off against then No. 4 LSU defeated No.3 Oregon 40-27. Just like that game in 2011 and 2019 against Texas, this year’s game against Florida State has very real playoff implications.

Florida State is a very dangerous team and may be the best team the Tigers face in the regular season. Here are three things LSU must do to win the game.

The offensive line must be on their A-Game

Florida State’s defensive line is one of the best units in the country. Not only do they have an All-American defensive end in Jared Verse, but they have also studs like defensive tackle Braden Fiske and defensive end Patrick Payton.

LSU’s offensive line is much better and more experienced than it was a year ago when they faced this vaunted defensive line, but will it hold up?

I think it will, but LSU needs to run the ball effectively because Florida State’s rush defense was 71st last year and Florida State’s weak point is their linebackers. LSU’s backfield is also much more talented this year with Josh Williams’ emergence last year and the arrival of Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs. It s

The line also must protect Jayden Daniels as I feel like he is the thing that holds this all together with his athleticism in the pocket and his patience. He also needs the time to look at all of his options given that LSU will throw the ball down the field vertically more than it did last season.

The Defense Needs to Put Pressure on Jordan Travis

Although last year’s defensive line was talented, it could not put pressure on Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis. Travis completed 20 of his 33 passing attempts for 260 yards and two touchdowns. One of the reasons why he was so effective last year was because LSU’s pass rush was nonexistent due to the phenomenal play of the Seminole offensive line two of its key linemen being out for the game when it already lacked depth.

Even though Maason Smith is out due to a controversial one-game suspension handed down by the NCAA, the defensive line has a lot more depth this year, making it easier to bring in fresh new bodies in the game to cause havoc. Also, All-American LSU linebacker Harold Perkins hardly played last year because he was still relatively new to the team as a true freshman. Perkins will most likely be the main one keying Travis.

There’s A Reason They Put the “Special” in Special Teams

One of the biggest factors, if not the biggest, in LSU’s loss to Florida State last year was special teams. In last season’s slugfest between these two teams, LSU muffed two punt returns and had two blocked extra point attempts, including the one that got blocked that ended the game to give Florida State the victory.

LSU has to play extremely well in all facets of special teams. However, it should be different this given that placekicker Damian Ramos has more experience, Jay Bramblett is one of the best punters in the country and LSU finally has the talent to put people where they need to be on special teams.

The biggest factor in LSU’s special teams will be Aaron Anderson. He is LSU’s first legit return man they have had in a long time. When Anderson was in high school, he had more than 20 touchdowns in both kickoff and punt returns.