LSU Drops to 14 in Week 2 AP Poll

Now that the dust has officially settled on week 1, this week’s AP Poll is out and the Tigers (0-1) unsurprisingly took a tumble after losing 45-24.

LSU dropped nine spots in both the AP and Coaches Polls, checking in this week at No. 14. It’s not the biggest drop of the week, that distinction goes to Clemson who got upset last night in Durham by Duke. The Other Tigers dropped 16 spots, from 9 to 25.

Florida State, meanwhile, surged from up from No. 8 to No. 4 this week. The Noles also got three first place votes, which is second only to Georgia.

