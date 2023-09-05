 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LSU Drops to 14 in Week 2 AP Poll

A near-10 spot drop after getting pummeled

By Zach Junda
Now that the dust has officially settled on week 1, this week’s AP Poll is out and the Tigers (0-1) unsurprisingly took a tumble after losing 45-24.

LSU dropped nine spots in both the AP and Coaches Polls, checking in this week at No. 14. It’s not the biggest drop of the week, that distinction goes to Clemson who got upset last night in Durham by Duke. The Other Tigers dropped 16 spots, from 9 to 25.

Florida State, meanwhile, surged from up from No. 8 to No. 4 this week. The Noles also got three first place votes, which is second only to Georgia.

This week’s AP Poll is as follows:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Florida State
  5. Ohio State
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tennessee
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Texas
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oregon State
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Duke
  22. Colorado
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Tulane
  25. Clemson

