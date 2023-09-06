How To Football: Week 2

Prime Time Shift
- Nebraska-Colorado: I’m trying to find what happened to these two teams in week one and not finding anything, can someone help me in the comments? thank’s,
- Notre Dame-NC State: ACC rivals clash at noon when the Golden Domers take on the most mid team in the country, the NC State Wolfpack. Much like Brian Kelly at LSU, we’re still in monitoring and assessing mode with Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame. They’re going to win this game, but how they win this game is the question.
- Purdue-Virginia Tech: The Boilermakers dropped Ryan Walter’s debut against Fresno State at home last weekend. As tough as that was, they could have a chance to shake back against Virginia Tech, who themselves are having growing pains. Could be a lowkey banger of the game if you’re willing to sacrifice a little quality.
- Utah-Baylor: Aranda’s boys were upset by G.J. Kinney and Texas State (more on them below) last week, but Utah themselves didn’t exactly look like the physical bullies they’ve been the last few years.
EL ASSICO Shift
- Iowa-Iowa State: UN DOS TRES QUATRO
- Texas A&M-Miami (FL): Last year these two teams met up in an instant classic where the Aggies won a 17-9 barnburner where they racked up less than 300 total yards of offense. What fireworks will be in store this year?
- Ole Miss-Tulane:
- Texas State-UTSA: Texas State nabbed a big upset win over Baylor last week in GJ Kinney’s first game in charge and a win over UTSA that proves it wasn’t a fluke could be huge for the program. On the flip side of the coin, we could be looking at a UTSA program starting the year 0-2 in winnable games after looking like an emergent program post-COVID. Is the state of Texas having a shakeup at the G5 level?
Terry Saban Realty Shift
- Texas-Alabama: We get our first real look against Texas and Alabama this season. Looking forward to this because there are three outcomes: 1) it’s a banger 2) Milroe is exposed as Not It and Alabama has to scramble to find a backup plan and 3) the Tide hammer the Longhorns and we get to see how many times Sark looks over his shoulder at Arch Manning urging him to push the big red button. I’m down for all three of those.
- Wisconsin-Washington State: Exclusive footage of both this game and the tailgate before it.
- Oregon-Texas Tech: Even though Texas Tech lost in Laramie last week, this could be a good game, even if I doubt that the Ducks are going to drop 81 points again. At least I think they won’t.
- UCF-Boise State: Boise got ran off the tracks against Washington in the Chris Peterson Bowl last week but this week they get a little bit more of a fairer shake with the Knights coming to town, though UCF is still a two score favorite.
Robert Kekaula Memorial Shift
- Auburn-Cal: The first of two lowkey great matchups in the after dark shift pits Auburn and Freezus himself in Berkley against a Justin Wilcox Cal program that may actually be decent this year? Watch this space.
- Oklahoma State-Arizona State: I fully anticipate this being a fun as hell sloppy game that entertains us while providing no real insight into where either program is at. Empty calories are calories all the same, baby.
- Stanford-USC: Haha Caleb Williams offense go brrrrrr.
