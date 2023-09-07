NFLSU: Joe Burrow Gets PAID

Joe Burrow is going to be able to retire a rich man...a very rich man.

Burrow and the Cincinatti Bengals agreed to a five-year, $275 MILLION deal with $219 million guaranteed. The new deal makes Burrow the highest paid player in NFL history.

A record deal: Joe Burrow has reached agreement with the Bengals on an 5-year, $275 million extension that includes $219.01 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/6GttDs7zk6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2023

Burrow’s been everything you could hope for out of a No. 1 overall pick. After a rough rookie season that saw him tear his ACL, Burrow and the Bengals have won the AFC North each of the last two seasons, reached Super Bowl 56 two years ago and made a second straight AFC Championship Game appearance last year. Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year in 2021, and was named a Pro Bowler in 2022.