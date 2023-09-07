 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFLSU: Joe Burrow Gets PAID

Burrow signs extension with Cincy, becomes highest paid player in NFL history

By Zach Junda
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow is going to be able to retire a rich man...a very rich man.

Burrow and the Cincinatti Bengals agreed to a five-year, $275 MILLION deal with $219 million guaranteed. The new deal makes Burrow the highest paid player in NFL history.

Burrow’s been everything you could hope for out of a No. 1 overall pick. After a rough rookie season that saw him tear his ACL, Burrow and the Bengals have won the AFC North each of the last two seasons, reached Super Bowl 56 two years ago and made a second straight AFC Championship Game appearance last year. Burrow won Comeback Player of the Year in 2021, and was named a Pro Bowler in 2022.

Loading comments...