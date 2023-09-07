 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Link Gumbo: Come to LSU and become the highest paid person in the history of your job role

Joe. Jay. Kim. And about to be Jetts

By Cajuran
Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workout
“Yep, that’s me, richest contract in NFL history....”
219 million guaranteed and the highest paid player in NFL history.

Mulkey got approved for her bag as well.

LSU is out here like an old school Nintendo. Like a kid forgetting the code to Contra and getting mad every time he gets killed, just resetting everything.

Justin Jefferson is going to hear this news and possibly ask for the entire GDP of the State of Minnesota.

This is a late link gumbo. I’m just trying to keep a daily flow. Zach already posted about it. But folks, there could be nothing better for recruiting when one of your player gets over a quarter of a billion dollars inked.

GET THAT MONEY

MAKE THAT MONEY

CASH RULES EVERYTHING AROUND ME

