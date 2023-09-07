Kim Mulkey, LSU Agree on 10-Year Extension

To the victors go the spoils and LSU is certainly spoiling its national championship winning women’s basketball coach.

Kim Mulkey signed a 10-year extension worth $32 million with LSU. The contract still needs to be approved by LSU’s board of supervisors, who are meeting Friday. Once approved, Mulkey will be the highest paid coach in women’s basketball.

Since arriving at LSU, Mulkey has gotten the women’s basketball program back to the heights of the mid-2000s. In year one Mulkey transformed a 9-win team into an NCAA Tournament hosting team, and last season she guided the Tigers to its first ever national championship. LSU is 60-8 and 28-4 in the SEC since Mulkey came home.

Expect another deep tournament run in 2023-24 as Mulkey signed the No. 1 recruiting class and paired that with the No. 1 transfer class.

The champs will officially begin their title defense on November 6 against Colorado in Las Vegas. Before that LSU will have a pair of exhibitions, one against East Texas Baptist on October 26 and the other against Loyola on November 1.