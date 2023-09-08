Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Grambling

The LSU Tigers will look to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Florida State as they host Grambling State.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Last season we ended with a positive record and we will look to do so once more. (2023 Record, 1-2)

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Brian Thomas Jr OVER 80.5 Yards Receiving

Here we go, a bit tougher of a week given the lack of lines and total so we go with a receiver prop here. Thomas Jr was excellent vs FSU (7/1142) and should see a good haul here in this one.

Considering a fired up team and a motivated QB, Thomas Jr can and should have a few long ones as Grambling will not be as disciplined as FSU. If we can get an early look deep or one or two YAC situations, this could hit by half time.

2 Jayden Daniels Pass 70% or Higher

A good bet here as the team in front of the Tigers is not like last week’s which means some more space, easier pitch and catches. Daniels could exclusively use short outs and probably be fine, but with some deep shots and it being a confidence re-gainer game, expect some huge plays and an easier time.

3 LSU Defense 5+ Sacks

Give me a tee’d off defense looking for some good performances as they light up Grambling. They have to after last week and with Perkins and Smith’s return we can have a day of havoc here. Even with just a base rush, the defense should get home various times and at 5 or more, I like that bet to hit.

Final score prediction: LSU 52-7 Grambling

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!