NFLSU Wild Card Weekend Recap

Wild Card Weekend is in the books and despite some incredibly frigid weather, the NFL managed to get all six games played. Let’s break down which LSU Tigers are advancing to the Divisional Round.

Browns 14 at Texans 45

The Houston Texans are here folks. Derek Stingley Jr. had two tackles and one pass breakup. No interceptions, but he played lockdown coverage on Amari Cooper, who shredded the Texans three weeks earlier. Sting also got to play lead blocker on one of the Texans’ two third quarter pick-sixes!

Houston now travels to Baltimore where we will hopefully see a good number of Stingley v Beckham snaps.

With the loss, we bid farewell to Grant Delpit and Ethan Pocic. They both had great seasons and should be proud!

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Dolphins 7 at Chiefs 26

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran seven times for 21 yards and caught one pass for five yards. Duke Riley was Miami’s leading tackler with ten. His playing time noticeably shot up over the last month of the season so hopefully that continues next year, in Miami or somewhere else.

In addition to Riley we wish Blake Ferguson a happy offseason. He still has a brother to cheer on!

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Packers 48 at Cowboys 32

Damone Clark was tied for a team-high eight tackles. Don’t blame him for the defensive struggles. This Dallas Cowboys playoff curse is more powerful than we’ve imagined.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Rams 23 at Lions 24

No Tigers which sucks since this was easily the best game of the weekend.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Steelers 17 at Bills 31

No Leonard Forunette which is bullshit, cmon Bills. Patrick Peterson had four tackles for the Steelers. Was this his last season? Probably not but it’s fair now to wonder.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Eagles 9 at Buccaneers 32

I claimed Trey Palmer for LSU all the way back in week one so I don’t wanna hear shit. LOOK AT THIS RUN!

That was his only catch of the night. He made it count! He also ran once for nine yards. Devin White also had two tackles.

For two years now I have been saying the seemingly Super Bowl-bound Eagles would fall short because of their lack of Tigers on the roster. Everyone else may be surprise they faceplanted, but I’m not!

NFLSU Score: 7/10