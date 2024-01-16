Basketball Goes 0-2 At Auburn

Howdy y’all. Zach here reporting from a frozen Nashville where the low today is four (4) and tomorrow the low is expected to be around one.

Speaking of frozen, folks did ya hear this have ya hear about this one: LSU was stone cold frozen in Auburn this weekend.

The men and women’s basketball teams both lost at Auburn over the weekend. The men lost by 15 points to the No. 16 Tigers, 93-78 on Saturday. The women’s really faceplanted and scored a season low 62 points against the Auburn women who were previously winless in conference play.

The men’s team doesn’t really have anything to hang their heads about. Sure it sucks that their four-game winning streak came to an end, but even the most optimistic LSU fan probably wasn’t expecting them to beat Auburn. Not on the road at least. LSU will need to pick themselves back up in a hurry because tomorrow night they’ll host Ole Miss and don’t look now but the Rebs are now ranked #22 in the latest AP Poll.

The women though? Yikes...

Kim Mulkey’s squad saw their 16-game winning streak end in less than admirable fashion. Auburn held LSU to a season-low 62 points, but LSU missing nine free throws and going 0-2 from three certainly didn’t help.

“We knew that Auburn would get in passing lanes and pressure you and make it very difficult to just make a pass,” Mulkey said. “We didn’t handle that very well. I thought energy and enthusiasm. They just came at us from the beginning of the game. We fought back and at half we had a three-point lead, but I’d say defense.”

Is LSU’s season over? Of course not. But should we be concerned that LSU doesn’t play its best away from Baton Rouge? That discussion might hold some merit.

The Tigers got run off the floor by Colorado in Vegas to open the season—but hey Colorado is #3 in this week’s AP Poll so it’s not an awful loss—lost to Auburn at Auburn, and didn’t really look all that impressive in the Cayman Islands against a pretty mediocre Virginia team. I can’t quite put my finger on it but something’s just been...off so far this season.

The good news for LSU is that the field feels pretty wide open as we inch closer to March. The bad news is there is one last undefeated team and they’re in LSU’s conference: South Carolina and the Gamecocks are heading to the PMAC next Thursday.