Corey Raymond Returning to LSU

A familiar face is returning to LSU.

The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon reported that Corey Raymond is returning to Baton Rouge as the Tigers’ defensive backs coach.

BREAKING: #LSU is finalizing a deal to bring Corey Raymond back to Baton Rouge.



Raymond, one of the architects of "DBU", is headed back to coach for the Tigers.https://t.co/GSVxHUAMCd pic.twitter.com/MDsUm2e5Kk — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 16, 2024

Raymond is largely considered as the Godfather of DBU. Raymond coached Tiger DBs from 2012 through 2021. Raymond coached seven First-Team All-Americans and produced 18 draft picks including four first rounders.

Raymond didn’t just develop future pros, he also hauled in some of the best defensive back talent in the high school ranks, something that has been sorely missed since his departure. LSU hasn’t signed a five-star corner or five-star safety since Raymond was not retained by Brian Kelly.

After Raymond was let go, he spent the past two seasons in Florida with the Gators, but Raymond was let go by Billy Napier in November. Both he and Blake Baker were not retained by Brian Kelly when he took over in 2021, but now both men are back with the LSU coaching staff.