Corey Raymond Returning to LSU

One of the pillars of DBU is coming back home

By Zach Junda
NCAA Football: Cowboys Classic-Louisiana State vs Texas Christian Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A familiar face is returning to LSU.

The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon reported that Corey Raymond is returning to Baton Rouge as the Tigers’ defensive backs coach.

Raymond is largely considered as the Godfather of DBU. Raymond coached Tiger DBs from 2012 through 2021. Raymond coached seven First-Team All-Americans and produced 18 draft picks including four first rounders.

Raymond didn’t just develop future pros, he also hauled in some of the best defensive back talent in the high school ranks, something that has been sorely missed since his departure. LSU hasn’t signed a five-star corner or five-star safety since Raymond was not retained by Brian Kelly.

After Raymond was let go, he spent the past two seasons in Florida with the Gators, but Raymond was let go by Billy Napier in November. Both he and Blake Baker were not retained by Brian Kelly when he took over in 2021, but now both men are back with the LSU coaching staff.

