Upset! Tigers Knock Off #22 Ole Miss 89-80

Last season, Matt McMahon’s Fightin’ Tigers went 2-16 in SEC play and finished dead last in the league. Wednesday night, Matt McMahon’s squad picked up conference win #3 with 14 more games to play.

LSU (11-6, 3-1) scored its biggest win of the 2023-2024 season, upsetting the #22 ranked Ole Miss Rebels 89-80 inside the PMAC.

Jordan Wright was sensational with 27 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, and five assists. Jalen Cook continues to be a difference maker with 16 points, while Mike Williams III had 10 points including a dagger three with just over a minute to play.

LSU was unusually hot from behind the arc, as the Tigers shot 10-21 from three. Tyrell Ward went 3-4 from three to lead LSU’s bench with 11 points, while Will Baker and Jalen Reed each hit the one and only three they attempted. Baker and Reed both flirted with double-doubles; Baker finished with nine points and eight rebounds, while Reed was right behind with him eight points and seven rebounds.

LSU was clinging to a 35-33 halftime lead, and the defense put the clamps on Ole Miss in the second half. The Rebs shot 32 percent from the floor in the second half and was 3-15 from three. The only reason Ole Miss was able to hang around in this game was getting to the free throw line 21 times and knocking down 20 of those 21 attempts.

You’re not going to raise a banner for being 3-1 in SEC play, but it’s hard not to be excited about the progress this team is showing. As it stands right now, LSU’s smack dab in the middle of the SEC standings and that’s such an improvement over their last place finish a year ago.

Up next, LSU hosts Texas A&M Saturday afternoon and try to go for a 2-0 season sweep over the Aggies. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 and the game will be on ESPNU.