To The Big League: Malik Nabers

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers will enter the NFL draft as a projected top-10 pick. Nabers, 20, finished his 2023 season with the Tigers catching 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. The six-foot wide-out also finished second in voting for the Biletnikoff Award losing by only one vote.

Nabers is projected to be the second receiver taken in the draft, only behind Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

LSU has had a recent flourish in success with wide receivers translating into the NFL. Justin Jefferson, Jamaar Chase, Odell Beckham Jr, and Jarvis Landry have been top receivers in the league at some point earning second contracts. Other receivers such as D.J. Chark and Terrace Marshall Jr. have seen success in the big league as well. Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are both projected as first-round picks in the 2024 draft.

The six-foot 200-pound physical receiver is successful in both the outside and in the slot. Nabers is exceptional after the catch, often turning short-yardage receptions into big gains. During the 2023 season, 43 of Nabers’ 86 receptions went for 15+ yards forcing 30 missed tackles while doing so. A big part of Nabers’ game is his exceptional ball skills. Nabers shows great flexibility when adjusting to contested catches while being phenomenal at high-pointing a pass.

The few knocks on the LSU receivers’ game is the lack of separation as a deep threat against elite man corners. Nabers is successful in the slot, but his speed near the boundary is in question. Like all college receivers, Nabers’ route tree could also use some additions. While Nabers has some holes in his game, he has the tools and skillset that position him to have an immediate impact in the league and would be the WR1 in any draft that didn't feature Marvin Harrison Jr, who is referred to as one of the greatest wide receiver prospects of all time.

Nabers draws comparisons to successful NFL wide receivers Jamaar Chase, D.J. Moore, and Deebo Samuel.

Teams in the top 15 that can be interested in drafting Nabers are the Los Angeles Chargers, the Tennessee Titans, the Chicago Bears, the New York Giants, and the Arizona Cardinals.