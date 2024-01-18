Football Hires Jake Olsen, Formally Announces Corey Raymond and Kevin Peoples Additions

Brian Kelly’s overhaul of the defensive staff is complete.

After dipping into the Mizzou well twice to bring in Blake Baker as defensive coordinator and Kevin Peoples as edge rushers coach, Brian Kelly also brought in former Missouri analyst Jake Olsen to coach the LSU safeties.

Jake is a young and hungry coach with an elite defensive mind that will bring great continuity to our defensive staff. https://t.co/PoeSFAIllA — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) January 18, 2024

Stop me when you’ve heard this before, but Jake Olsen has ties to Louisiana. In past lives, Olsen has coached at LSU, ULM, and Northwestern State.

With the addition of Olsen, Brian Kelly’s defensive staff is now complete: Blake Baker is the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, Bo Davis is the defensive line coach, Kevin Peoples is the edge coach, Corey Raymond is the DBs coach, and Olsen is of course coaching safeties. All of these men, aside from Peoples, have previously coached at LSU before, and Raymond and Davis are also former LSU players. More importantly than that, all four of the defensive assistants have also worked with Blake Baker before. We call that “synergy.”

Thursday evening LSU also officially announced that Raymond and Peoples are part of the coaching staff. This has been known for a few days now, but Thursday the school finally put the official tweet out.

With all of the defensive positions filled, LSU only has room for one more on-field assistant. We’re still waiting to see who the offensive coordinator will be, but on the offensive side of the ball Joe Sloan is the quarterbacks coach, Frank Wilson is the running backs coach, Cortez Hankton is the wide receivers coach, and Brad Davis is the offensive line coach. Brian Kelly will likely use this final space on an on-field tight ends coach, but what does that mean for special teams? Can Kelly really forsake an on-field special teams coordinator after the disaster that was 2022?