Back On Track: LSU Blows Out Alabama and Arkansas

After suffering a pretty disappointing loss to Auburn, the defending champion Tigers (18-2, 5-1) rebounded in a big way by beating Alabama by 20 in Tuscaloosa and Arkansas by 31 in the PMAC.

Thursday evening the Tide and the Tigers were in a tight first half, with LSU actually going into the break trailing 35-34. But LSU flipped the game on its head in the second half by outscoring Alabama by 16 in the third quarter, and kept them at arms length in the fourth.

“We executed, came out and ran some things there in the third quarter early that got us going,” Kim Mulkey said. “I thought the big difference was we defended a little bit better.”

Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow continued to be one of the best front court tandems in the nation as they combined for 40 points and 28 rebounds in the win over Alabama.

Sunday’s win over Arkansas might have been LSU’s best game of the season relative to the competition. All five starters scored at least 13 points, and the Tiger defense held Arkansas to 27 percent shooting overall. LSU also nearly doubled up Arkansas on the boards 60-33.

“I think we’re just getting better every day and being able to switch on all five players,” Angel Reese said. “I believe that is a skill to our advantage as we can switch and guard all five positions, and it is a great thing to be a part of as everybody on the team can help out defensively and do whatever is asked of them.”

Mikaylah Williams continues to deliver upon her promise as the freshman scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. She’s gone for 20 or more six times this season.

“She is a three-dimensional player,” Mulkey said. “She can take you off the dribble and get layups, or stop and shoot the midrange or three. She can get anywhere she needs to on the floor.”

“I believe I am learning every game how to play overall effective basketball on both sides of the court,” Williams said. “I am taking what the defense gives me but continuously trying to learn and improve my game.”

Hailey Van Lith, meanwhile, had by far and away her best game as a Tiger as the Louisville transfer had 20 points, six assists, and a season-best five rebounds.

Whatever LSU has found on offense and defense the past two games will need to carry over because Thursday night the Tigers will face their toughest challenge yet: undefeated, No. 1 ranked South Carolina is coming to the PMAC. Get on out to the PMAC if you’re able, and if you’re not you should at least be on campus because ESPN’s College Game Day will be in Baton Rouge for its first ever LSU women’s game.