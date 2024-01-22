 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jayden Daniels Honored by His High School

Welcome to Jayden Daniels Stadium

By Zach Junda
Heisman Winner Jayden Daniels Returns To A Homecoming Celebration At His Former High School In San Bernardino Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images

Over the weekend Heisman trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels returned home to San Bernardino, California and he had a homecoming ceremony like no other.

Daniels was awarded a key to the city, gifted a letterman’s jacket from Cajon High School, and was told that the stadium would be named after him in his honor.

“Just to have a stadium named after me is dope and something I never could have dreamed of,” Daniels said at the ceremony. “I’m proud to be from San Bernardino.”

It’s a well deserved honor for That Kid Jayden. Coming out of Cajon High School, Jayden Daniels was a top-50 prospect in the 2019 class, the No. 3 overall quarterback, and an Under Armour All-American. He of course started his career at Arizona State and was in Tempe for three seasons before transferring to LSU in the spring of 2022. The rest, as they say, is history.

Daniels was a real-life video game in 2023. The Heisman winner threw for 3,800 yards, ran for 1,100 and scored 50 total touchdowns (40 passing, 10 rushing). Those numbers have him well suited to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit).

Congrats, Jayden!

