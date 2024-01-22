Jayden Daniels Honored by His High School

Over the weekend Heisman trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels returned home to San Bernardino, California and he had a homecoming ceremony like no other.

Daniels was awarded a key to the city, gifted a letterman’s jacket from Cajon High School, and was told that the stadium would be named after him in his honor.

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was presented with a Cajon High School letterman jacket and told the stadium will be named after him. pic.twitter.com/auRnyacqrO — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) January 20, 2024

Jayden Daniels Stadium



The Heisman Trophy winner was honored on Saturday at Cajon High School and presented with a key to the city of San Bernardino, his hometown. pic.twitter.com/uEbI06XYxT — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 21, 2024

“Just to have a stadium named after me is dope and something I never could have dreamed of,” Daniels said at the ceremony. “I’m proud to be from San Bernardino.”

It’s a well deserved honor for That Kid Jayden. Coming out of Cajon High School, Jayden Daniels was a top-50 prospect in the 2019 class, the No. 3 overall quarterback, and an Under Armour All-American. He of course started his career at Arizona State and was in Tempe for three seasons before transferring to LSU in the spring of 2022. The rest, as they say, is history.

Daniels was a real-life video game in 2023. The Heisman winner threw for 3,800 yards, ran for 1,100 and scored 50 total touchdowns (40 passing, 10 rushing). Those numbers have him well suited to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft (April 25-27 in Detroit).

Congrats, Jayden!