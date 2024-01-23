NFLSU Divisional Round Recap

Only four NFL teams remain after the Divisional Round gave us three exciting games out of four. Let’s break down which Tigers are playing for the chance to go to Super Bowl LVIII and which are going to Cancun.

Texans 10 at Ravens 34

The Baltimore Ravens, the only remaining team with multiple LSU Tigers on the active roster, will be hosting the AFC Championship Game after a convincing win over the upstart Texans. Patrick Queen had five tackles and Odell Beckham Jr. caught one pass for 12 yards. Derek Stingley Jr struggled against a lethal Ravens offense, but his second NFL season was still something to be proud of.

If your rooting interests are truly LSU-focused and nothing else, you are absolutely a Ravens fan moving forward.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Packers 21 at 49ers 24

The 49ers narrowly edged the Packers because they have one LSU Tiger on the practice squad, while the Packers have no Tigers on any of their squads. Still, this otherwise thrilling game gets no points from us.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Buccaneers 23 at Lions 31

Despite no Tigers on the roster, you can’t not love what the Detroit Lions are doing.

As for LSU Tigers, Devin White had one tackle. Was this his last game in red and pewter? Trey Palmer also caught two passes for 32 yards.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Chiefs 27 at Bills 24

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran two times for 31 yards. Look at how nice this run was!

Clyde Edwards-Helaire with a HUGE BREAK to get the Chiefs into the red zone area ‼️ #KansasCityChiefs #KCvsBUF #BuffaloBills #NFL pic.twitter.com/H1o8L49eco — The Weekly Demand (@TheWeeklyDemand) January 22, 2024

The Buffalo Bills released Leonard Fournette from the practice squad this week and surprise surprise, they fall short of a Super Bowl title for roughly the 76th year in a row. Poor Tre White and Reid Ferguson. Poor Bills fans. I have no idea how they go on.

NFLSU Score: 3/10