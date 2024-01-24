Slade Nagle Hired as LSU’s Tight Ends Coach

LSU is set to hire Tulane’s Slade Nagle as the newest Tiger tight ends coach as was first reported by Football Scoop.
Nagle has spent the past eight years at Tulane. The first seven years he was the tight ends coach and this past season he was as an assistant head coach, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator. Nagle was reportedly going to follow Willie Fritz to Houston and serve a similar role but ultimately decided to stay in New Orleans with new Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall.
Now Nagle is heading to Baton Rouge. Nagle spent the 2009 season at LSU working in an administrative role with the special teams. Nagle is a Lake Charles native and signed with Clemson coming out of high school. His main recruiter? Steve Ensminger!
Slade Nagle signed with Clemson as QB out of Barbe High.— Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 24, 2024
His main recruiter: Former #LSU QB turned TEs coach + offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. https://t.co/XjozfbBvbq pic.twitter.com/l0ziU6QQSY
Personally I’m not familiar with Nagle, but the ones who do know him are adamant that Kelly’s made another great hire.
Guys I gotta tell you this is an amazing hire.— Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) January 24, 2024
If Slade Nagle were the OC hire I’d have been happy. This is a vault to a high power-5 OC position for him and a great add for LSU.
This reminds me of when they hired Blake Baker to be LBs coach. https://t.co/d0UFAZB9Oz
Brian Kelly has pieced together an impressive offseason for #LSU.— Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 24, 2024
Grand slam hire after grand slam hire.
The Staff:
Co-OC/QBs: Joe Sloan
Co-OC/WRs: Cortez Hankton
TEs: Slade Nagle
DC/LBs: Blake Baker
DL: Bo Davis
EDGE: Kevin Peoples
CBs: Corey Raymond
Safeties: Jake Olsen pic.twitter.com/cZlKwoPCYi
Nagle is LSU’s 10th and final on-field coach and all 10 have coached in the state of Louisiana before. The position coaches are:
- Quarterbacks Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator: Joe Sloan
- Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson
- Wide Receivers Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator: Cortez Hankton
- Tight Ends Coach: Slade Nagle
- Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis
- Defensive Line Coach: Bo Davis
- Edge Coach: Kevin Peoples
- Linebackers Coach/Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker
- Cornerbacks Coach: Corey Raymond
- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen
Brian Kelly has put together arguably the best staff in the country. Not only are these men excellent position coaches, most are some of the heaviest hitters in the recruiting game. LSU’s got the coaches to compete with college football’s elite, now they need the talent.
Loading comments...