Slade Nagle Hired as LSU’s Tight Ends Coach

LSU is set to hire Tulane’s Slade Nagle as the newest Tiger tight ends coach as was first reported by Football Scoop.

Nagle has spent the past eight years at Tulane. The first seven years he was the tight ends coach and this past season he was as an assistant head coach, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator. Nagle was reportedly going to follow Willie Fritz to Houston and serve a similar role but ultimately decided to stay in New Orleans with new Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall.

Now Nagle is heading to Baton Rouge. Nagle spent the 2009 season at LSU working in an administrative role with the special teams. Nagle is a Lake Charles native and signed with Clemson coming out of high school. His main recruiter? Steve Ensminger!

Slade Nagle signed with Clemson as QB out of Barbe High.



His main recruiter: Former #LSU QB turned TEs coach + offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. https://t.co/XjozfbBvbq pic.twitter.com/l0ziU6QQSY — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 24, 2024

Personally I’m not familiar with Nagle, but the ones who do know him are adamant that Kelly’s made another great hire.

Guys I gotta tell you this is an amazing hire.



If Slade Nagle were the OC hire I’d have been happy. This is a vault to a high power-5 OC position for him and a great add for LSU.



This reminds me of when they hired Blake Baker to be LBs coach. https://t.co/d0UFAZB9Oz — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) January 24, 2024

Brian Kelly has pieced together an impressive offseason for #LSU.



Grand slam hire after grand slam hire.



The Staff:

Co-OC/QBs: Joe Sloan

Co-OC/WRs: Cortez Hankton

TEs: Slade Nagle

DC/LBs: Blake Baker

DL: Bo Davis

EDGE: Kevin Peoples

CBs: Corey Raymond

Safeties: Jake Olsen pic.twitter.com/cZlKwoPCYi — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 24, 2024

Nagle is LSU’s 10th and final on-field coach and all 10 have coached in the state of Louisiana before. The position coaches are:

Quarterbacks Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator: Joe Sloan

Running Backs Coach: Frank Wilson

Wide Receivers Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator: Cortez Hankton

Tight Ends Coach: Slade Nagle

Offensive Line Coach: Brad Davis

Defensive Line Coach: Bo Davis

Edge Coach: Kevin Peoples

Linebackers Coach/Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker

Cornerbacks Coach: Corey Raymond

Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen

Brian Kelly has put together arguably the best staff in the country. Not only are these men excellent position coaches, most are some of the heaviest hitters in the recruiting game. LSU’s got the coaches to compete with college football’s elite, now they need the talent.