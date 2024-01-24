Doggone It: LSU loses to Georgia 68-66 in final seconds

In a game that was all about rewriting the wrongs from the previous loss, LSU lost in the final seconds on the road to Georgia 68-66 Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Georgia (14-5, 4-2 SEC) has now won 11 of its last 14 games and is off to its best start since the 2010-11 basketball season. LSU (11-8, 3-3 SEC) has lost its second straight game and it’s also the fourth time this year that the Tigers have lost by five points or less.

Despite being down 65-57 with 2:56 left in the game, the Tigers roared back and went on a 9-0 run to take the lead 66-65 after LSU guard Jalen Cook made the go-ahead and one layup with 16 seconds remaining in the game.

Unfortunately for LSU, Georgia forward Russell Tchewa got the offensive rebound and scored the game-winning and-one layup with 2.3 seconds left.

LSU forward Jalen Cook would heave the inbound pass to guard Jordan Wright in the corner of the three-point line and attempted to shoot the game-winning shot, but it would just barely rim out to give Georgia the victory.

LSU had a hard time shooting the ball on Wednesday night as the Tigers shot 22-57 (38.6%) from the floor. However, the Tigers were hot from behind the arc as they made 43.5% (10-for-24) of their three-point attempts.

Tchewa had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Georgia and Silas DeMary Jr. led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

Cook recorded 21 points, three assists, three rebounds and four steals. His backcourt partner, Wright, had 18 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block.

The biggest reason why LSU fell short is because of their inability to score from the inside. LSU was outscored 32-22 in the paint by Georgia and the Tigers only made 31.8% (7-for-22) of its layups.

Another reason why LSU fell short was to capitalize off of Georgia’s mistakes as the Tigers only scored 18 points off of turnovers and just two fast break points.

LSU hopes to break its two-game losing streak when it takes on Alabama on Jan 27 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide are coming off a huge 79-75 victory over No. 8 Auburn on Jan. 24.